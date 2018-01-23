TRAVEL

Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago is home to the best luxury hotel in the United States, according to travel website TripAdvisor.

The Langham Chicago, located at 330 N. Wabash, was named the Top Luxury Hotel in the country based on customer reviews collected over the last year, TripAdvisor said. The River North hotel was also voted the 9th Top Overall Hotel and the 25th Best Service Hotel in the country.

Several other local hotels also nabbed Travelers' Choice Awards. Click through the photo gallery above to see all of the honorees.

The hallmarks of the Travelers' Choice hotel winners are remarkable quality, service and value, TripAdvisor said.

