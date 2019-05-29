Chicago is the 3rd best city for staycations, report finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is just around the corner. And for Chicagoans, a vacation destination is not too far away either.
Researchers at WalletHub released their list of this year's best and worst cities for staycations, and Chicago ranked third. The personal finance site compared more than 180 cities across 43 key indicators, ranging from movie and bowling costs to cost of house-cleaning services, to determine which cities were the best and the worst for vacationers looking to stay local.
The best city for staycations may come as no surprise considering the entire state in surrounded by water and beautiful beaches. Honolulu, Hawaii took the top spot and ranked as the city with the most spas and tennis courts per capita.
The second place spot went to Orlando, Fla., the home of Universal Studios and several more of America's most popular theme parks. Orlando also ranked first in the "Food and Entertainment" category.
Along with ranking third overall, Chicago tied for first as the city with the most tennis courts and spas per capita, and the Windy City has the fourth most swimming pools per capita. San Diego ranked fourth overall followed by Portland, Ore., which also ranked as the city with the most beer gardens.
California may be the Sunshine State, but not all parts are perfect for staycationers. According to WalletHub, Chula Vista, Calif., is the worst city in America for staycations. The city also has the second fewest museums per capita.
For more information and to view the full report, visit WalletHub.com
