Chicago is the 7th best travel destination in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter is officially out of here, and with spring comes warm weather and much needed vacation time that TripAdvisor may be able to help out with. The travel site has announced its 2019 Traveler's Choice top 25 best travel destinations in the U.S., so if you're looking for a fun domestic getaway, their list could guide you to the vacation you need to get over the Winter blues.
TripAdvisor compared the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for U.S. destinations gathered during a 12-month period to determine which cities made the top 25, and New York City topped the list. Vacationers can visit some of the city's top-rated attractions like the Met Cloisters or Time Square, or they can catch one of the many Broadway shows.
Maui, Hawaii, known for the beautiful Ka'anapali Beach, ranked second on the list, followed by Oahu, Hawaii, the home of the USS Arizona memorial. Las Vegas, Nevada - also known as Sin City - ranked fourth on the list and Orlando, Florida came in fifth.
Chicagoans who want to vacation on a budget are in luck - Chicago cracked the top ten as the 7th best travel destination in the U.S. The Art Institute, Millennium Park, and The Museum of Science and Industry are popular tourist attractions that a staycation in the city could lead you to revisit or to explore for the first time. There are plenty of other unique attractions the city has to offer as well, so there is no surprise the Windy City is one of TripAdvisor's top rated destinations.
For more information and to view the full list, visit TripAdvisor.com
