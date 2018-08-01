Chicago named one of the best cities for a staycation

In search of a last minute summer vacation? According to a new WalletHub study, you don't have to leave the Windy City to find one.Chicago has been ranked as the third best city for a staycation, receiving the highest rank in the recreation category out of the cities included in the report.Orlando, Florida took the top spot on the list, ranking first in the "food and entertainment" category.The study, which ranked 182 U.S. cities, attributed scores to cities based on a variety of characteristics, ranging from swimming pools per capita to ice cream stores per capita.The characteristics taken into consideration were derived from three categories: recreation, food & entertainment and rest & relaxation.