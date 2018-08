EMBED >More News Videos See which beaches were named best in the United States by TripAdvisor.

EMBED >More News Videos Renderings show what the new waterslides will look like at Great Wolf Lodge's first resort in Illinois.

Chicago has just been named one of the top travel destinations in the United States for 2018 by TripAdvisor.The travel website revealed the winners of its Travelers' Choice awards for destinations, recognizing travelers' favorite places around the world.Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations around the world, as well as traveler booking interest on TripAdvisor.For a complete list of TripAdvisor's top travel destinations around the world, click here