Chicago named top travel destination in US by TripAdvisor

Watch the video above to see where Chicago ranked among TripAdvisor?s top 10 travel destinations in the U.S. (Shutterstock)

Chicago has just been named one of the top travel destinations in the United States for 2018 by TripAdvisor.

The travel website revealed the winners of its Travelers' Choice awards for destinations, recognizing travelers' favorite places around the world.

Watch the video above to see where Chicago ranked among TripAdvisor's top 10 travel destinations in the U.S.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations around the world, as well as traveler booking interest on TripAdvisor.

For a complete list of TripAdvisor's top travel destinations around the world, click here.
