CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago has just been named one of the top travel destinations in the United States for 2018 by TripAdvisor.
The travel website revealed the winners of its Travelers' Choice awards for destinations, recognizing travelers' favorite places around the world.
Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations around the world, as well as traveler booking interest on TripAdvisor.
