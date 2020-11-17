CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will update its COVID-19 travel quarantine order on Tuesday.
The update will be the first since last week the order was revamped with a new color-coded system.
As part of the new system, states are placed in three categories: red, orange and yellow.
States in the yellow category have a rolling seven-day average of under 15 cases per-day per-100,000 residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test is required.
States in the orange category have a rolling seven-day average of between 15 cases per-day per-100,000 residents and the Chicago rolling seven-day average, currently 60 cases per-day per-100,000. A 14-day quarantine or a pre-arrival test of no more than 72 hours before arrival is required.
States in the red category have a rolling seven-day average of cases per-day per-100,000 residents above Chicago's rate. A 14-day quarantine is mandatory.
The new system took effect last Friday.
The six yellow states (no requirements): New York, California, New Hampshire, Maine, Hawaii, Vermont
-31 orange states and Puerto Rico (must quarantine or receive a pre-arrival negative test result): Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.
-12 red states (must quarantine): North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Minnesota, Utah, Idaho, Kansas, Indiana.
Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order to be updated Tuesday
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More