Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order updated with new color-coded system

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order has been revamped to a new color-coded system, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

As part of the new system, states will be placed in three categories: red, orange and yellow.

States in the yellow category have a rolling seven-day average of under 15 cases per-day per-100,000 residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test is required.

States in the orange category have a rolling seven-day average of between 15 cases per-day per-100,000 residents and the Chicago rolling seven-day average, currently 60 cases per-day per-100,000. A 14-day quarantine or a pre-arrival test of no more than 72 hours before arrival is required.

States in the red category have a rolling seven-day average of cases per-day per-100,000 residents above Chicago's rate. A 14-day quarantine is mandatory.

The new order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

"First and foremost, I would like people to avoid travel at this time if at all possible. But by creating a tiered system and using Chicago's case rate as a category threshold, it allows us to be responsive to the changing dynamics of the pandemic," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady. M.D. "This measure is a response to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission in Chicago and across the nation, and it sets up measures to mitigate transmission in our city."

The six yellow states (no requirements): New York, California, New Hampshire, Maine, Hawaii, Vermont

-31 orange states and Puerto Rico (must quarantine or receive a pre-arrival negative test result): Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

-12 red states (must quarantine): North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Minnesota, Utah, Idaho, Kansas, Indiana.
