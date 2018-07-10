Chicago leaves much to be desired when it comes driving.The Windy City was named the tenth-worst U.S. city to drive in on a new WalletHub list published Tuesday.The personal finance website compared the 100 largest cities across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and Infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.It's a lot to take in when considering drivers annually spend an average of more than 290 hours on the road. That's equivalent of a seven-week vacation. Add the costs of wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestion, and WalletHub's collective tab comes to about $124 billion annually, or $1,700 per household.Raleigh, North Carolina was named the best city to drive in. Detroit was named the worst.1 Raleigh, NC2 Corpus Christi, TX3 Orlando, FL4 Greensboro, NC5 Plano, TX6 Winston-Salem, NC7 Durham, NC8 El Paso, TX9 Jacksonville, FL10 Tampa, FL91 Chicago, IL92 Los Angeles, CA93 Newark, NJ94 New York, NY95 Boston, MA96 Seattle, WA97 Philadelphia, PA98 Oakland, CA99 San Francisco, CA100 Detroit, MI