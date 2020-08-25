Travel

Chicago quarantine: Arizona, North Carolina removed from COVID-19 emergency travel order, South Dakota added

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago public health officials provided an update to the city's COVID-19 travel quarantine order Tuesday.

Two states, Arizona and North Carolina, have been removed from the quarantine list. Meanwhile, South Dakota has been added.

Last week, Wisconsin and Nebraska were removed from the list, with Iowa and Kansas being re-added.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

The state of Illinois has now passed the 15 per 100,000 per-day threshold, but travel restrictions will not be put in place for Illinois.

WATCH: Dr. Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID-19 in Chicago, with Wisconsin removed from emergency quarantine travel order.



Dr. Arwady said Kansas has seen cases go down and could get removed from the list next week.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas

-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nevada

-North Dakota
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Texas

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
