Chicago River bridge lifts mark start of 2019 boating season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago kicked off the 2019 boating season by lifting the bridges over the Chicago River Saturday morning.The first official bridge lift will took place at 8:00 a.m.Each spring, the City lifts a total of 27 movable bridges over the Chicago River to allow sailboats and other recreational ships to make their annual trip from winter storage yards to the waters of Lake Michigan.The boat runs are scheduled to occur every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and every Saturday at 8 a.m. through June 29.