Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: Officials to update list, with Indiana potentially being added

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order will be updated Tuesday, with Indiana potentially being added to the list.

Last week, Alaska was added to the list, with Georgia and Texas being removed.

Chicago health officials also warnedabout rising cases in Indiana, which could be added to the quarantine order next week if the state's average daily cases does not decrease.

States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady updates Chicago's COVID-19 travel order.



The travel order does not apply to people who have to drive to work between Chicago and Wisconsin.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Alaska
-Arkansas
-Idaho

-Iowa
-Kansas
Kentucky
-Minnesota
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-Nevada
-North Dakota

-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Utah
-Wisconsin
-Wyoming

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
