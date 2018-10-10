Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city

CHICAGO (WLS) --Conde Nast Magazine is out with its new Reader's Choice Awards.
Readers rate their favorite cities and Chicago came out on top for the second year in a row.
The magazine gushes about Chicago architecture, museums, restaurants, and breweries.
It encourages people to go beyond the Loop, and visit the city's 77 neighborhoods. New York City took second place and Indianapolis just barely made the list at number 15.
"Congratulations to all of our residents who worked to make Chicago the best big city in America. From our award-winning restaurants, to world-renowned cultural institutions and every exciting neighborhood in between, this recognition is as much about their efforts as it is about our strong tourism industry. Together, we'll continue highlighting all the best our City has to offer, making sure Chicago remains a top tourist destination for years to come," said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
