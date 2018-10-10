TRAVEL

Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city

EMBED </>More Videos

Conde Nast Magazine is out with its new Reader's Choice Awards.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Conde Nast Magazine is out with its new Reader's Choice Awards.

Readers rate their favorite cities and Chicago came out on top for the second year in a row.

The magazine gushes about Chicago architecture, museums, restaurants, and breweries.

It encourages people to go beyond the Loop, and visit the city's 77 neighborhoods. New York City took second place and Indianapolis just barely made the list at number 15.

"Congratulations to all of our residents who worked to make Chicago the best big city in America. From our award-winning restaurants, to world-renowned cultural institutions and every exciting neighborhood in between, this recognition is as much about their efforts as it is about our strong tourism industry. Together, we'll continue highlighting all the best our City has to offer, making sure Chicago remains a top tourist destination for years to come," said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

To see all the winners of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltourismChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
This 5-month-old is about to visit every state in the US
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos in September
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
City receives federal grant to relieve South Side rail congestion
More Travel
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018 radar map: Category 4 storm roars nearer to Florida
Man in wheelchair wounded in shooting near South Side CTA Green Line station
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in Streamwood
Sears names restructuring expert to board as debt is due
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with showers and storms Wednesday
Show More
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Gold Coast carjacking ends in crash near Buckingham Fountain
Rauner blames 'illegal' immigrants for Chicago crime in contentious debate with Pritzker
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
More News