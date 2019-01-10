WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Travel & Adventure Show 2019

The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show runs Saturday and Sunday.

This segment sponsored by the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show

Travelers looking to find, plan and book their next vacation will discover thousands of travel options to explore, local destination experts to help them get there and tens of thousands of dollars in savings at the 15th annual Chicago Travel & Adventure Show taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, 5555 N. River Rd.

Travel enthusiasts will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with thousands of travel experts from around the world. These experts will be on hand to help attendees dream, personalize and book their next trip, all in one place.

From Alaska to Florida, Mexico to the Africa, Europe to the top cruise lines in the world - visitors find an incredible variety of travel options at the Travel & Adventure Show. The price of admission also includes access to dozens of inspirational, educational and culturally focused.

To buy tickets, visit TRAVELSHOWS.COM

Be sure to use code WLS-TV for a discount.
