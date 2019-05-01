chicago river

CHICAGO UNCOVERED: See how the Chicago Harbor Lock works

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- 24/7, 365, the US Army Corps of Engineers operates the Chicago Harbor Lock to keep boat traffic flowing and help avoid flooding on the Chicago River.

Tyrone Valley, the Chicago Harbor Lock's Lockmaster, said flood control is the lock's primary purpose. If there's enough runoff in the Chicago River, Valley explained, his team will open the lock's river-side gates so water will move into the lock chamber; that water can then be released into Lake Michigan.

The other big job for the lock: bringing boats from Lake Michigan into the Chicago River and vice versa. Valley said the river is typically about 5 feet lower than the lake.

"It's a water elevator," Valley explained.

To bring you from one floor to another, Valley's team will "crack the gates open" so that water flows in, equalizing the level. For example, if a boat is on the river and wants to go onto the lake, the river-side gates will open, the boat will enter the chamber, and the river-side gates will close behind. Then, the lake-side gates will just barely slide outward so that water begins to flow into the chamber, causing the water level to rise. Once that level goes up five feet (Valley said this takes about 5-7 minutes on average), the lake-side gates fully open and the boat moves out. Reverse the process for a boat going onto the river.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagonavy pierchicagospotonboatingchicago riverlake michigan
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO RIVER
New documentary bring to life Chicago's deadliest day 104 years later
Lincoln Park residents rally against metal facility
7 things you must do in Chicago this summer
Trip Advisor ranks Chicago River cruise among top 10 experiences for travelers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News