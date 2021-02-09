Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Alaska, North Dakota and Puerto Rico added to yellow tier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday, with Alaska, North Dakota and Puerto Rico added to the yellow tier, which does not require a quarantine or pre-arrival test.They join Hawaii as the only places in the yellow tier, while 46 states remain in the orange tier.Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.Essential workers are exempt from the travel order. The city recommends canceling all non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.