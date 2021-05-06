taxi

Chicago Water Taxi resumes this month, connecting Michigan Avenue, Chinatown and more

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Water Taxi will resume service at the end of this month.

Seven days a week, passengers can take the taxi to Michigan Avenue, the Riverwalk (LaSalle Street), Ogilvie and Union stations and Chinatown on the Chicago River.

It resumes May 29, and COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place.

It's operated by Wendella Tours and Cruises.

RELATED: Dozens of summer festivals, concerts, events will return to Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot announces

The route schedule and tickets are available at www.chicagowatertaxi.com.

More and more Chicago staples are returning and reopening, as COVID metrics continue to improve across the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday the return of summer events as part the "Open Culture" phase of the city's efforts to reopen.

The announcement came one day after Lightfoot announced the return of the Chicago Auto Show in July as well as the goal of fully reopening the city by July 4.
