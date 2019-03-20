o'hare airport

City breaks ground on $1.2B O'Hare Airport Terminal 5 expansion

City leaders and airlines officials will break ground on a $1.2 billion expansion at Terminal 5 at O'Hare Airport Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City leaders and airlines officials broke ground on a $1.2 billion expansion at Terminal 5 at O'Hare Airport Wednesday.

The expansion of Terminal 5 is set to be completed by 2021. It will have 10 new gates and increase terminal space by 350,000 square feet, allowing for new airline lounges and concession spaces.

The expansion is expected to create 3,500 jobs, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said. It is the first part of a series of projects as part of the $8.5 billion O'Hare expansion plan.
