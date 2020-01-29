City recommends return of electric scooters in Chicago, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5484796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been two months since shared electric scooters hit Chicago's streets. So what's the verdict?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Electric scooters could be coming back to Chicago, according to city officials.Officials said Wednesday they were exploring a second pilot program for the shared scooters. Few details were immediately available about where the scooters would be permitted this time around, but the program would likely begin this summer.The previous four-month pilot ended in mid-October of 2019. It brought with it more than 700,000 rides and 10 companies offering scooters within the test area, which was on the West and Northwest sides of the city.After reviewing that data, the city is recommending a second pilot, according to a news release from the mayor's office.The I-Team's previous investigations uncovered riders illegally zipping on sidewalks, plus litter and scooters discarded in unwelcomed and dangerous places. The I-Team also found most riders not wearing helmets, which were recommended but not mandatory. The I-Team also reported on two serious injuries as a result of scooters.The I-Team also learned that 39 citations were written to nine of the 10 scooter companies for failing to respond to complaints within the two-hour window, failing to collect scooters at night and operating outside of the pilot zone.But some city officials, scooter renters and previous pilot companies thought last year's program went well."It's good for the neighborhood, you feel, everyone have something to ride to get from point A to point B," said scooter renter Demetrius Lewis.Lime, one of the 10 companies that participated in the pilot, called the program a big success."With the massive issues on the congestion side and sustainability side, this is a great alternative transportation that we hope can be here for the long-term," said Nico Probst of Lime Scooters.Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said it would use injury data from area hospitals and the health department to help them make a final determination on whether or not the scooters should come back. They also planned to use results from an online survey.