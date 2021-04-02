travel

Houston couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19

By Brhe Berry
EMBED <>More Videos

Couple stranded on vacation after testing postive for COVID-19

Starting in January 2021, the CDC began requiring travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test in order to get back into the country. Now, with vaccines on the rise and COVID-19 cases trending downward, travel companies say people have been booking trips to foreign countries once again.

But, a lot of people are now finding themselves stuck in other countries after testing positive for the virus including Houston resident Antonio Delgado who said he was stranded after he and his wife traveled to Mexico for their anniversary.

Per the CDC, no one is able to fly into the U.S. until cleared by a doctor or proof of a negative test three days prior to travel. In cases like Delgado's, travelers have been told to isolate between 10 to 14 days in the foreign country.

COVID-19 is already widespread in the U.S., with more than 22 million cases reported to date. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.

The CDC order applies to U.S. citizens as well as foreign travelers. International travel to the U.S. has already been decimated by pandemic restrictions put in place last March that banned most foreigners from Europe and other areas. Travel by foreigners to the U.S. and by Americans to international destinations in December 2020 was down 76% compared to a year earlier, according to trade group Airlines for America.

Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they don't have proof of a negative test.

"Testing does not eliminate all risk," CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement. "But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations."

The Associated Press contributed the this report.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonmexicocdctravelcovid 19 diariestravel tipscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
O'Hare construction underway on lower-level road
Google Maps will soon default to 'greenest route'
Chicago hotel occupancy rises, but growth remains fragile
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COPA to release video after boy, 13, killed in Little Village officer-involved shooting
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
'I'm on a mission': Gerald Reed released from prison after sentence commuted
Man rams car into Capitol barricade; 1 officer, driver killed
Rising COVID vaccine rates giving false sense of security, doctors fear
Loyola's Moser heads to Oklahoma as men's hoops coach: source
Hands-on-training help kids take aim at life-saving skills instead of gun violence
Show More
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
121-year old box of chocolate found in war helmet
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
IL reports 3,235 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
COVID safety essential during Easter celebrations to prevent surge
More TOP STORIES News