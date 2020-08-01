Travel

CTA makes COVID-19 related changes to overnight Blue Line train services from O'Hare airport

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is making COVID-19-related changes to the overnight Blue Line service that may affect those coming from O'Hare International Airport.

From midnight until 4 a.m., inbound passengers headed downtown from O'Hare will have to take a shuttle bus from the airport to the Rosemont stop where they can catch blue line trains.


The CTA says this change allows additional cleaning of trains at the O'Hare station and will be in effect until further notice.

Outbound service into the airport will not be affected, CTA officials say.

For more information on train schedule changes, visit the CTA website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagorosemontohare airporttrainscta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting: police
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Cook County COVID-19 guideline changes delayed to next week
1 dead, 4 injured at backyard party shooting West Side
CPS parents, guardians have until Aug. 7 week to decide on learning model
City allows bars to team up with restaurants for expanded outdoor service
Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US
Show More
South Side's only marijuana dispensary reopens after looting
Illinois reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday
Felon charged with shooting CPD officers has decade-long history of drug, gun crimes
Millions of jobless left frightened as $600 federal payment expires
More TOP STORIES News