CTA now offering free wireless internet service at Clark/Lake Blue Line stop

Free wireless internet service is now being offered to riders at the Clark/Lake Blue Line stop in the Loop.On Sunday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. announced the new wireless service, which allows commuters to access the internet without using data from their monthly cellphone plans, the mayor's office said in a statement."By adding WiFi service, we are helping keep commuters connected in the fast-paced, digital world," Emanuel said in the statement. "This service will benefit the thousands of daily commuters and travelers who pass through this station every day."By the end of the month, the CTA's wireless coverage will be expanded to other Blue Line subway stations at Washington, Monroe and Jackson, the mayor's office said.The expanded access comes after Emanuel's Chicago Infrastructure Trust brokered a $32.5 million deal in 2015 to bring 4G coverage to the CTA's entire subway system. The deal, which was funded by the country's four major wireless providers, made the CTA the largest North American public transit system with 4G coverage across its entire subway.