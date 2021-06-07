CTA

Chicago Red Line: Train derails near Bryn Mawr; CTA service resumes north of Belmont

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters help passengers off derailed Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Red Line was suspended for several hours after a train derailed near the Bryn Mawr station on Chicago's North Side Monday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one wheel on a southbound Purple Line train went off the tracks just after 6 p.m.



Firefighters were seen helping the 24 passengers on board safely disembark the train. No injuries were reported.

Red Line train service was shut down for several hours between Howard and Belmont. Purple Line Express service was also suspended, though local Purple Line trains continued running between Howard and Linden.

Shuttle buses were made available between Belmont and Howard while crews worked to restore service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoedgewatertrain derailmenttrainsctaderailment
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
Traffic patterns, public transit ridership changes as people go back to work
CTA 'Pride Train' back in service
Moving art exhibit on CTA Green Line trains
Lawrence to Bryn Mawr CTA project groundbreaking Wed.
TOP STORIES
IL property tax hikes influenced by government debt on your property
Chicago rapper Lil Durk's brother killed in shooting that also wounded a police officer
R. Kelly's lawyers request to withdraw from NY trial
Lincolnwood house fire leaves 1 seriously hurt
Traffic patterns, public transit ridership changes as people go back to work
55 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Pfleger opens up about depression during abuse investigation
Show More
Chicago's oldest Chinese bakery makes Hong Kong-style pastries
HS senior who wore Mexican flag at graduation gets diploma
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
'In The Heights' hits screens after year delay
IL reports 244 COVID cases, 14 deaths
More TOP STORIES News