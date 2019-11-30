Travel

CTA Holiday Train begins spreading festive cheer across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keep an eye out for the festive return of the CTA's Holiday Train!

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train began spreading cheer Friday.

Chicago's six-car Holiday Train is decorated with holiday scenes, and Santa and his reindeer will ride along the outside. The train will visit stations throughout all the CTA system's rail lines.



The CTA said its other popular Allstate CTA Elves' Workshop Train will also pull into stations across the city over the next coming Saturdays. It runs behind the Holiday Train.

The transit agency unveiled its Holiday Bus on Tuesday. The bus features Ralphie the Reindeer, Mr. Claus and artwork created by students at Perkins Bass Elementary School on Chicago's South Side.



"Our festive fleet is an iconic feature of Chicago's holiday season and we're so happy thousands of families enjoy these fun rides," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr.

You can track the CTA's Holiday Fleet here: https://www.transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/.
