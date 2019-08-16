airport news

Customs computer outage causes long lines at airports nationwide for international arrivals

NEW YORK -- An outage impacting U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer systems is causing long lines at airports around the United States for travelers trying to enter the country.

Major airports around the country said that their customs systems were impacted, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had tweeted around 5:30 p.m. EST that CBP systems are back online. Less than an hour later, LAX tweeted that its CBP systems were "slowly getting back to normal."

The agency said it is taking immediate action to address the disruption. A government official told ABC News that there's no indication that Friday's interruption was a malicious attack on the network "at this time."

Passengers in several airports are being processed manually, so travelers throughout the United States should expect longer than normal wait times. Bush Airport, for example, is experiencing delays of up to 75 minutes.

The outage is only impacting airports, according to a CBP official, not other ports of entry like seaports or land border crossings. The outage does not impact departures.

"CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," a spokesperson said in a statement.

An American Airlines spokesperson tells ABC News they are "aware" of the outage and in contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.



The cause of the shutdown is unknown, and it is unclear how long it will take for this issue to resolve.
