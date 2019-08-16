Travel

Customs computers shut down, causing delays at airports nationwide

NEW YORK -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's computers had shut down nationwide, causing major delays at airports around the country.

John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, tweeted that the computers are shut down but the agency is working on getting them back online.

UCB had attempted to use a backup system, but now, passengers are being processed manually, Kennedy Airport and LAX tweeted.



A spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he is aware of reports that customs systems at airports are down and is looking to get details

A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.



The cause of the shutdown is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensairport news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Plant dumps cyanide into Little Calumet River, killing fish and shutting down Indiana Dunes
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Chicago gun seizures outrank NY, LA combined, police say
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Man charged in Near North Side broom attack
Show More
Four Loko teases new hard seltzer
Hungry Hound: Little Lulu's mixes up healthy summer treats
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
Man accused of smashing car windows with rocks downtown charged
Woman robs 2 banks in one day: FBI
More TOP STORIES News