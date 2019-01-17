TRAVEL

Designs for O'Hare global terminal expansion unveiled, public can vote through January 23

The first look at the five proposals for the O'Hare International Airport expansion from top architectural firms. The city reveals full proposals Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city unveiled the five finalist proposals from top architects for the massive expansion of O'Hare International Airport Thursday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation offered a first look at the five proposals Wednesday night. They were submitted by Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners, Studio ORD Joint Venture Partners, Foster Epstein Moreno Joint Venture Partners, Santiago Calatrava, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

Five large-scale 3-D models are available for public viewing at the Chicago Architecture Center at 111 East Wacker Drive, as well as at a special exhibit in O'Hare's Terminal 2. The public can vote online for their favorite design through January 23. To view the full proposals and cast your vote online, click here.

The city launched a design contest in June 2018 to find a lead architect for the $8.5 billion project, which is also expected to create tens of thousands of jobs.

"This is an opportunity to write the next chapter in Chicago's legacy of architectural ingenuity, while sharing the iconic architecture and design Chicago is famous for with visitors from across the country and around the world," said Mayor Emanuel at the time.

The expansion is expected to open in 2028 and will be financed by airline ticket fees, the city said.
