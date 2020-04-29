coronavirus chicago

Divvy extends reduced prices, free rides for health care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's bikeshare partner, Divvy, has announced an extension of its 30 days of free rides for healthcare workers and reduced rates for all Chicagoans until the end of May, in alignment with the extended statewide 'Stay at Home' order.

Steep discounts remain available to all users including "Dollar Divvy Rides" which are normally a $3 charge and annual memberships at half off, reducing the price from $99 to $49.50.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) has been working with Divvy and Lyft to make it easier for eligible Chicagoans to access the for the Divvy for Everyone (D4E) program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO: What to know about Illinois' 48,102 COVID-19 cases, Chicago impact

Starting this month, residents can now apply online for D4E, a program that provides $5 annual memberships to those who are income eligible.

Lyft and Divvy are taking further action to protect the health and safety of the community by disinfecting bikes each time they arrive at the depot and conducting additional cleanings on high-contact surfaces and vans that move bikes.

Health care companies that want to join the program can email herobikes@lyft.com for more information about the program.

For more information about the discounts, and to apply for a $5 D4E membership please visit divvybikes.com.

For those looking to bike across the City, CDOT provides an online map of approximately 300 miles of on street bike routes in Chicago.
