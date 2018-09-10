The FAA is investigating an incident involving the flyover at Notre Dame Stadium during the Notre Dame-Michigan football game last week.
Amateur video appears to show a small plane attempting to land at South Bend International Airport and coming dangerously close to four F-15s as they flew over the college football game on September 1, according to the FAA.
The FAA said it has not yet determined if separation standards were violated and the review could take several weeks or more.
FAA investigating close call between small plane, F-15s during Notre Dame flyover
