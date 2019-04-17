Family-friendly vacation ideas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a popular time for spring break and many moms and dads are starting to plan their summer travel.Lifestyle and parenting expert Donna Bozzo stopped by ABC7 with some ideas for family-friendly destinations.Los Cabos! Doesn't it sound like paradise with snow in Chicago two days ago? I just love everything about Los Cabo - beautiful beaches, fantastic excursions, lots of downtown fun, world class restaurants. There are so many kid-friendly places to stay in Los Cabo, but if you are lucky enough to get away without the kids this year - travel experts say they are seeing a big trend in 'adult spring' break (I like that, mom and dad need some R & R too). The new Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos is my favorite spot, it's just heavenly with great pools, a beautiful beach and fantastic food. It's where the stars go. Also if you go to Cabo, look for great excursions offered at places like Pelagic Safari Tours - I just recently tried their whale watching tour and was lucky enough to catch a whale breeching out of water and get this - free dive with sharks - no cage - during their Shark Safari tour.Spring skiing is my kind of skiing - think snow plus sun, and not all that freezing weather. You ski a little lighter without all the bulky cold weather gear. I love just about everything about the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, right in the heart of the cutest little village- fire pit and hot tub right outside and steps away from the slopes. Chocolate chip cookies abound - almost as good as Mom's every day as the slopes close. If you go, try to book a sleigh ride up to the top of the mountain for dinner at Beano's Cabin. And here is my Mom tip for saving money when flying west, take advantage of the cheaper flights to Denver, leaving early morning can save you a bundle, but no one wants to drive down the mountain at like 3 in the morning. A final night stay at the airport, yep - I said, airport helps you do this. At the Westin Denver International Airport hotel you stay right off the runway. No parking or Uber hassles - you simply walk from your room down the hall to the terminal for a no stress early departure.Lots of Chicago area folks head down to Florida for spring break - every year to visit grandparents. if you are looking to shake up the trip a bit, you can now catch a ferry to Bimini in the Bahamas - it's where both Hemingway and Jimmy Buffet found their creative inspiration. Resorts World Bimini is a great place to stay with the kids for a couple days. Cruising through the Atlantic is half the fun. Consider it a mini cruise. If you go, pack a bag of snacks for the room, there's a lot less options for shopping on this incredible but not too bustle-y island.Not everyone has the whole week off, or a ton of time to plan a trip. So I say what about a last minute mini stay in downtown Chicago or a close by enough town? Hotel Tonight makes it a cinch to book a last minute stay on your phone - and they say they can save you money. Here is my tip, start looking a couple days before and put a watch on your date and location of choice. They feature a deal of the day too so you could save money that way, too.And what to pack and how to pack it. This spring break, I have to say I love everything by Bum Bum SOL Janerio- lots of great skin protection which you need these days and the fab Oliver Thomas bags are this mom's current go-to bags. I love their patented hidden compartments for hiding passports and cash.