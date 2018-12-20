First section of Navy Pier Flyover opening Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --An important section of the Navy Pier Flyover officially opens Thursday.
People will be able to start using a concrete ramp that will take them from Ohio Street Beach up and over a dangerous intersection at Illinois and Grand. There are separated paths for runners and cyclists.
This has been one of the longest public projects in Chicago. Work started back in 2014 and it's not done yet. Eventually, the plan is to build a continuous path that connects to the Chicago River.
It makes for smoother and less congested movement along the lakefront path, which draws up to 100,000 users on nice summer days. But to get between the north and south portions of the nearly 20-mile long path, you had to get through the often dangerous intersections under Lake Shore Drive at Illinois and Grand.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he bikes and runs the trail regularly himself. And he hopes the separate bike and running trails as well as the flyover on the path will make collisions a thing of the past.