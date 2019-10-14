No injuries after flat tires on Southwest Airlines flight causes emergency response at Midway Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Airlines plane filled with passengers was rattled Monday morning by a major malfunction that set off an emergency response.Passenger's suspicions were confirmed after hearing what sounded like a tire blowing out on Southwest flight 4448 from Austin as it hit the runway around 9 a.m."We landed kind of hard. I was actually dozing off and it startled me awake," said Southwest flight 4448 passenger Sam German. "It was fine for about 15 seconds and then we stopped. We just heard something pop and then like a rattle. It sounded like a flat tire basically."Passenger Yue Zong said they were greeted by the fire department as they deplaned via airstairs that were brought to the aircraft on the runway."And then they were like on the intercom, 'oh you know, the tire seemed a little bit iffy on the way up but we thought it would be OK,'" said Zong.Other passengers said despite being a little shaken up, no one was injured in the landing."If you've ever had a flat tire, it was the same type of deal. You could hear it flap flap flap, and then we just listened a little bit. The pilot did a great job. There was no swerving, there was no drama," said fellow passenger Jill Ariola.Southwest Airlines released a statement Monday regarding the issue the read:That aircraft has been towed off of the runway into the hangers where it is now out of service pending a maintenance review.