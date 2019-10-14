Travel

No injuries after flat tires on Southwest Airlines flight causes emergency response at Midway Airport

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Airlines plane filled with passengers was rattled Monday morning by a major malfunction that set off an emergency response.

Passenger's suspicions were confirmed after hearing what sounded like a tire blowing out on Southwest flight 4448 from Austin as it hit the runway around 9 a.m.

"We landed kind of hard. I was actually dozing off and it startled me awake," said Southwest flight 4448 passenger Sam German. "It was fine for about 15 seconds and then we stopped. We just heard something pop and then like a rattle. It sounded like a flat tire basically."

Passenger Yue Zong said they were greeted by the fire department as they deplaned via airstairs that were brought to the aircraft on the runway.

"And then they were like on the intercom, 'oh you know, the tire seemed a little bit iffy on the way up but we thought it would be OK,'" said Zong.

Other passengers said despite being a little shaken up, no one was injured in the landing.

"If you've ever had a flat tire, it was the same type of deal. You could hear it flap flap flap, and then we just listened a little bit. The pilot did a great job. There was no swerving, there was no drama," said fellow passenger Jill Ariola.

Southwest Airlines released a statement Monday regarding the issue the read:

"Our (137) Customers (and Crew of five) arriving into Chicago Midway on flight 4448 from Austin this morning deplaned the aircraft on airstairs, moved onto buses and toward the terminal after the aircraft experienced a hydraulic issue following landing. The aircraft had turned off the runway and stopped short of approaching the terminal building.

There are no injuries reported and we place nothing higher than safety as we remove this aircraft from service pending a maintenance review. Our Employees at Midway will work with any connecting Customers whose onward travel is affected."

That aircraft has been towed off of the runway into the hangers where it is now out of service pending a maintenance review.
