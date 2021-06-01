Gary-Chicago airport awarded $3.5M federal grant for upgrades

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Gary-Chicago airport will begin getting a long-awaited upgrade Tuesday.Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, and airport representatives will announce the facility has received a $3.5 million federal grant.The grant from the Department of Transportation is a critical component to completing multiple years and phases of long-needed rehabilitation of the airport's main runway, parallel Taxiway A and aprons, state officials said. This project further supports GCIA's critical cargo service operations, including new tenant UPS, and will reduce overall maintenance and repair costs for the airport, according to officials.GCIA is Chicago's third official airport, serving as a partner for Midway International and O'Hare International airports, Indiana officials said.