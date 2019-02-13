WINDY CITY LIVE

Get away to Florida's sunny Emerald Coast!

EMBED </>More Videos

The sunny warmth of Florida is the perfect place to lose the winter blahs, and the Emerald Coast is a beautiful getaway!

This segment is produced with and sponsored by The Emerald Coast, Florida.

Tired of the cold and snow and rain and ice? The sunny warmth of Florida is the perfect place to lose the winter blahs, and the Emerald Coast is a beautiful getaway!

The Director of the Emerald Coat Convention and Visitors Bureau - Jennifer Adams, stopped by WCL to tell us all about the amenities of the gorgeous part of Florida.

  • Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Okaloosa Island is known as the Heart of Florida's Emerald Coast because of its iconic emerald-green water, sugar-white sand, and world-renowned beaches, as well as once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventures you and your family are sure to love.


  • Explore an outdoor wonderland unlike anywhere else in the world with Deep Sea Fishing, paddleboard adventures, dolphin tours, sunset cruises, sprawling parks, diving and snorkel excursions, some of the world's best offshore and deep-sea fishing, and so much more.


  • Dine on the freshest seafood at waterfront, award-winning restaurants offering the very best in Gulf-to-Table dining.


  • Plus, beginning in March - American Airlines and United Airlines will be offering direct flight service to the area!


    • And we are giving away a trip to the beautiful Emerald Coast! The winner and 3 guests will win a trip, including airfare and accommodations! Visit our website and click on promotions for details and to enter: https://abc7chicago.com/windycitylive/

    And check out all that the Emerald Coast has to offer on their website: https://www.emeraldcoastfl.com/

    And check them out on Social Media:
    IG: @emeraldcoastfla
    FB: @FloridasEmeraldCoast
    TW: @EmeraldCoastFLA
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    travelWindy City LIVE
    WINDY CITY LIVE
    Comedian Tim Meadows celebrates 1990s with WCL
    Next on Windy City LIVE
    2 Minute Warning: Anthony 'Spice' Adams
    Pillow Talk: Awkward teen and boyfriend's kid
    More Windy City LIVE
    TRAVEL
    See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
    Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride' in Raleigh
    Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule through Friday
    O'Hare ranked as busiest airport in US
    More Travel
    Top Stories
    CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
    Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
    'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
    Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
    Bill Cosby thinks prison is an 'amazing experience,' spokesman says
    College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
    Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
    Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
    Show More
    Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
    Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
    Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
    Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
    Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
    More News