Travel

'Golden Girls' inspired Airbnb available for rent

ARDMORE, Oklahoma -- Thank you for being a friend!

Fans of the beloved sitcom 'Golden Girls' can now rent Blanche's house in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

KXII-TV says the themed house pays homage to the show and one of the stars that grew up in Ardmore Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche Devereaux on the show.

Current homeowner Lori Harrison says the house is not meant to be an exact replica of the show's set, but instead an homage to three of the show's characters, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.

SEE ALSO: Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.



She says there's been a steady stream of guests over the past year, but it's recently gained exposure with national publications.

You can find the three-bedroom home available for rent on Airbnb.

RELATED:
'Golden Girls' themed cafe opens
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveloklahomaairbnbtelevisionrenters
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with attempted murder of ISP trooper
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Indiana Dunes beach closed after plant releases cyanide in Little Calumet River
7 shot at Snapchat house party: Police
Air and Water Show takes flight Saturday
Police looking for men in connection with armed robbery
Show More
3 critically wounded in Near West Side shooting
Bullet shatters CPD station window after concealed carry holder shoots back in West Side dispute
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Schaumburg hotel
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News