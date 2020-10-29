Travel

Group works to return international air travel to normal

By Jeff Ehling
HOUSTON, Texas -- Countries around the world have shut down international travel due to fears over COVID-19, but there is a group working to make sure it returns soon.

A recent test of something called CommonPass may be the key to travel during the pandemic.

On a recent test flight from London to New York, United Airlines passengers received a rapid COVID-19 test before they boarded the plane.

If the results were negative for COVID-19, the information was stored on an app on their phones.

The passengers then scanned the phone at the gate and were allowed to board.

It lets the departing country and the country where passengers are arriving know that passengers are virus free.

RELATED: Families opt for small vacations over big holiday gatherings

Right now, some countries require written documentation of a negative COVID-19 test for travel. This new system standardizes the process into one app, removes the paper work and the potential for abuse.

SEE ALSO: United Airlines boosts travel options from Houston to hot Mexico destinations

"The way the CommonPass model works, only data from trusted labs and other health data sources are allowed to flow into the frame work," said Commons Project Foundation CEO Paul Meyer. "It's digital, so that means we know whether that information has been modified and (we) guard against that."

The system could allow countries to open up safe travel corridors between major cities. If this system is widely adopted by airlines, you might see this in Houston sometime next year.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonair travelairline industrytravelcoronavirusairlinecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban mayors, restaurant owners push back against new COVID-19 restrictions
Where is data proving restaurants are causing Chicago's COVID-19 surge?
Landlords claim tenants taking advantage of eviction moratorium
Waukegan police release bodycam video of shooting that killed teen, injured woman
1.5M US vehicles added to Toyota recall list due to fuel pump issues
IL reports 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; mitigations announced for Lake, McHenry counties
WI reports 3,815 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths
Show More
Chatham crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt: CPD
3 dead after stabbings in suspected terror attack at French church
Bucktown water main break appears to flood several homes
Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida
Chicago Weather: Windy, stray showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News