Head out of town this weekend to either Atlanta, Seattle or Puerto Vallarta

The beaches of Puerto Vallarta. | Photos: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
If you want to get away this coming weekend and you're not necessarily limited to bargain tickets, there are plenty of flights scheduled to depart from O'Hare International Airport heading to desirable destinations. You just need to figure out where you want to go.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we came up with a short list of nonstop flights leaving Chicago on Friday, April 20 and returning on Sunday, April 22, chosen with the spontaneous jet-setter in mind.

Here are the flights, weekend warrior -- the rest is on you.

Atlanta





Officially put Chicago's spastic spring weather behind you and head to Atlanta, where you can expect temperatures to reach the low-70s this weekend. United has round-trip, nonstop flights for $253.

Seattle






If you'd rather spend your weekend in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle is only about a four-hour nonstop flight away from Chicago, more or less. American Airlines has the best nonstop deals, getting you from O'Hare to Seattle/Tacoma International and back again for $287.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico






If you're looking to put some serious miles between you and the Windy City this weekend, catch a flight down to Puerto Vallarta, on Mexico's Pacific coast. The town is known for its beaches, water sports and nightlife scene, and United will get you there and back for $329.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to all kinds of destinationshere. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start.
