Travel

Hilton Hotels recycling used bars of soap for communities in need

EMBED <>More Videos

The company will collect the used soap from guest rooms in all of their hotel chains.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Hilton Hotels will recycle used bars of soap to distribute soap to communities in need.

The company will collect the used soap from guest rooms in all of their hotel chains.

The soap is crushed, sanitized and cut into new soap bars.

Hilton is partnering with Clean the World to distribute the soap to those in need and keep pounds of soap out of landfills.

The bars will be recycled by Oct. 15 for Global Handwashing Day.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelrecyclinghilton
TOP STORIES
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Englewood
Striking CSO musicians to hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members
UIC teaching assistants, graduate assistants go on strike
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday
Lollapalooza 4-day tickets on sale Tuesday
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
"Sesame Street" island challenge sparks debate
Show More
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Waukegan woman killed in Miami Beach hit-and-run
Mother booked in death of girl found in duffel bag on hiking trail
March Madness: Print your bracket here
Lucky Charms giving away 15,000 boxes of marshmallow only cereal
More TOP STORIES News