How the biggest, brightest Christmas trees in the US look for the 2020 holiday season

NEW YORK CITY
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Rockin' around the Christmas tree looks different for visitors at Rockefeller Center this year, starting with Wednesday's tree lighting ceremony.
What's normally a chaotic, crowded tourist hotspot during the holiday season was instead a mask-mandated, time-limited, socially distanced locale due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had its holiday lights turned on in an event that was broadcast on television but closed to the public. The telecast used pre-recorded performances from entertainers like Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton, and camera shots of the streets around the tree showed them to be largely empty.
The plaza where the tree is physically located will be closed to the public; instead, there will be specific tree-viewing zones on the midtown Manhattan blocks on either side.
Workers at Rockefeller Center first put up a tree in 1931. It became an annual tradition starting in 1933. This year's tree came from Oneonta, in central New York.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
National Christmas Tree
Americans all over the country can watch the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting live starting Thursday night at 5 p.m. ET on thenationaltree.org.
The tradition on the Ellipse of the White House dates back 98 years when First Lady Grace Coolidge let public school students erect a tree there in 1923.
The White House decorations
'Tis the holiday season at the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers this weekend and unveiled Monday to feature classic holiday décor with an "America the Beautiful" theme for the Trumps' final Christmas in office.
Highlights of this year's display -- coming during a global pandemic -- include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers, including a trash truck, scientist, caregiver, lab coat and nurse hat.
Capitol Christmas Treee
As if the nation's capital didn't have enough Christmas cheer with the National tree and the White House tree, there's also a tree at the U.S. Capitol building. The Engelmann Spruce from Colorado was lit on the West Front of the Capitol Wednesday.
TEXAS
Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the US
The country's tallest indoor Christmas tree at Galleria Dallas has delighted families during the holidays since 1984.
This year's tree has 10,000 ornaments and more than half-million twinkling lights, plus branches that have to be fluffed individually.
Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular in Houston
ABC13 in Houston is the exclusive television partner of "Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular -101 years of Holiday Cheer."
The event will be streamed on abc13.com on Dec. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT -- and at the center of it all is the city's official holiday tree, a 54' white fir from Grants Pass, Oregon.
PHILADELPHIA
Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree
A tree lighting ceremony for the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree, a 60-year-old white fir standing 50 feet tall, took place earlier this week. The tree is adorned with more than 5,000 linear feet of lights and more than a dozen handcrafted ornaments. It's tree-topper is a 130-pound Liberty Bell.
SAN FRANCISCO
"Great Tree"
Macy's 31st annual "Great Tree" lighting ceremony was in San Francisco's Union Square Wednesday night during a private ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place. The artificial tree is 83 feet tall and decorated with more than 33,000 energy-efficient LED lights. On top of that, there are 1,100 ornaments.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.