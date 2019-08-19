The temperature inside a car can rise dramatically in a matter of minutes.
If it's about 90 degrees outside, the temperatures could reach as high as 135 degrees inside your car, according to CarRentals.com.
So if you're traveling in the car this summer, consider these tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.
When you're running errands, leave your smart phone or your wallet in the back seat with your kids and your pets. Doing so can help prevent you from leaving your loved ones behind when you're going into the store.
Lock your car's doors after parking your vehicle at home so your children can't sneak inside.
Make it known to your children that the car isn't a safe place to play.
For other safety tips and information, visit CarRentals.com.
How to keep you and your loved ones safe during hot weather
