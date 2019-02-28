TRAVEL

Hundreds of airport jobs available at Dept. of Aviation career fairs

The Chicago Department of Aviation will hold several career fairs throughout the city this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs are available at both O'Hare International and Midway Airports. Job seekers will have an opportunity to connect directly with hiring companies and interview on site. There will also be free workshops offered at the career fairs to assist applicants with job readiness.

"For every Chicagoan who wants one, there is an opportunity to join our team and to work at Chicago's airports," said CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee.

The career fairs will be held quarterly, all with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dates and locations are:

March 6 (North) at Kelvyn Park - Park District Gymnasium, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.
May 22 (West) at the JLM Abundant Life Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.

Aug. 28 (South) at Kennedy-King College, 740 W. 63rd St., Building U

Oct. 22 (Central) at the UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.
