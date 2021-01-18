Travel

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to open Friday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- A popular winter attraction in Lake Geneva opens Friday

Ice Castles said it will open on at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at the Geneva National Resort & Club. Tickets are available for purchase available for purchase starting Tuesday.

ICe Castles, the seasonal entertainment company based in Utah, is known to create elaborate castles built entirely from ice in several cities across North America. Last winter, Ice Castles at Lake Geneva drew in thousands of people.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including mandatory masks, limited capacity, increased sanitation of high touch surfaces, and one-way markings on tunnels and crawl spaces, according to Ice Castles.

Professional ice artisans grow, harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the outdoor attraction. The experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, crawl spaces and slot canyons, which are illuminated at night with color-changing LED lights.

This year, Ice Castles partner Destination Geneva National will have new features including a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining, and an Ice Princess Brunch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwisconsinholidaywinter
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
IL reports 3,385 new cases, 50 deaths
'It is happening everywhere': Chicago-area sees spike in carjackings
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
23 shot, 6 fatally over weekend
Show More
2 IL regions move into Tier 1, allowing limited indoor dining: IDPH
Oscar Mayer hiring Wienermobile drivers
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Woman, 26, fatally shot in car at stop light in the Garfield Park
More TOP STORIES News