Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to open Friday

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- A popular winter attraction in Lake Geneva opens Friday
Ice Castles said it will open on at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at the Geneva National Resort & Club. Tickets are available for purchase available for purchase starting Tuesday.
ICe Castles, the seasonal entertainment company based in Utah, is known to create elaborate castles built entirely from ice in several cities across North America. Last winter, Ice Castles at Lake Geneva drew in thousands of people.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including mandatory masks, limited capacity, increased sanitation of high touch surfaces, and one-way markings on tunnels and crawl spaces, according to Ice Castles.
Professional ice artisans grow, harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the outdoor attraction. The experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, crawl spaces and slot canyons, which are illuminated at night with color-changing LED lights.
This year, Ice Castles partner Destination Geneva National will have new features including a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining, and an Ice Princess Brunch.
