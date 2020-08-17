Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

RELATED: Chicago quarantine: 3 states removed from COVID-19 emergency travel order, Wisconsin could be next
The online map shows which U.S. states have an average daily case rate of at least 15 cases per 100,000 people, which is considered higher risk.
"This virus does not recognize borders and specific regions and it doesn't stop at the edge of a region or a county," Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at an East St. Louis news conference. "We know that people may have to travel, but potentially based on where you may go that travel may increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19."
Dr. Allison Arwady gives update on Chicago travel order
She urged travelers to factor in details like how to safely manage airport terminals and rest areas.
Also Monday, health officials reported 1,773 new confirmed cases and 12 additional deaths. In total, Illinois has reported 207,854 confirmed cases and 7,756 deaths.
Southwestern Illinois has seen a resurgence, triggering fresh restrictions.
Over the weekend Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced restrictions for seven southwestern Illinois counties including Madison and St. Clair that take effect Tuesday. The move follows consecutive days of a positive test rate of 8% or higher. The state's average positive test rate is 4.2%.
The states and territories subject to the quarantine include:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nebraska
-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Nevada
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Wisconsin
At the beginning of the month, health officials said so far there have been about five dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people who traveled to states on the order list.
Health officials add that the 18-29-year-old age group is still representing the largest group of cases in the city.
Dr. Arwady said households and social gatherings are the biggest factors driving the increase.
"It is 10 times the risk of acquiring COVID than any of the other exposures," Dr. Arwady said on household spread.
Health officials say that now is not the time let down you guard down when it comes to social distancing and wearing face masks, even with people you trust.
"The problem is as we're seeing cases increase, the risk is significantly higher and as people are letting down their guard they're out potentially contracting COVID and bringing it back into household," Dr. Arwady said.
Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.
Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000. The travel restrictions for Puerto Rico will go into effect on Friday.
