Illinois prepares for influx of REAL ID applicants by expanding Driver Services facility hours in 2020

Illinois is getting ready to accommodate a growing number of residents who may need to apply for a REAL ID in the new year.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday that Driver Services facilities will change their operating hours to handle the increased volume of people looking to obtain a REAL ID.
Travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a valid passport to fly within the United States, starting Oct. 1, 2020.
"These new work hours are designed to best serve Illinoisans who do not have U.S. passports and who need to obtain a REAL ID by Oct. 1, 2020," White said.
Facilities across the Chicago area will begin offering new hours starting January 2, and some will dedicate days exclusively for REAL ID applicants.
A full list of changes is provided below:
Chicago facilities:
CHICAGO NORTH (5401 N. Elston Ave.), CHICAGO SOUTH (9901 S. Martin Luther King Dr.) and CHICAGO WEST (5301 W. Lexington) will be open Monday through Saturday.
Monday: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will serve only REAL ID customers
Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Northern Illinois and Chicago area facilities:
The following facilities will be open Tuesday through Saturday, with expanded Saturday hours:
AURORA, BRIDGEVIEW, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, ELGIN, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, JOLIET, LAKE ZURICH, LOMBARD, MELROSE PARK, PLANO, ROCKFORD CDL, SCHAUMBURG, SOUTH HOLLAND, WAUKEGAN, WEST CHICAGO
Tuesday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
A full list of facilities and hours are available here: www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
For more information about the REAL ID, click here: https://realid.ilsos.gov/.
