air travel

Japan Airlines offering thousands of free round-trip tickets

Japan Airlines is offering up tens of thousands of round-trip tickets for free.

It's part of its 'Win A Trip With JAL' campaign.

But there are some conditions.

You must travel between July and September 2020, the routes will be from Tokyo and Osaka, you can't be currently living in Japan and you must be a JAL mileage bank member.

There are up to 50,000 round-trip tickets up for grabs.

The campaign begins in late February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveljapan
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
American Airlines offering non-binary gender options during booking
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Officials: Please don't bring weed to airport, even when it's legal
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
2 beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co. closing after New Year's Eve
CPD outlines New Year's Eve safety plans
Show More
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
News Fix: Laws that go into effect January 1st
2 in custody after attempted carjacking in Jefferson Park
This Fried Chicken Is Like No Other!
More TOP STORIES News