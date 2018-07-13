WINDY CITY LIVE

Kalahari Resorts offers summer fun for the whole family

Kalahari Resorts offer fun for the whole family, just a short drive from Chicago. (WLS)

Kalahari Resorts is the perfect summer getaway - it's only a short drive from Chicago, and it has something fun for everyone in the family!

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions owner and interior designer Natasha Lucke stopped by WCL to talk about the resort's latest events and attractions.

For more information about Kalahari Resorts, visit: https://www.kalahariresorts.com/.

Click here to enter to win a one-night stay and a family four-pack of tickets to Kalahari Resorts.
