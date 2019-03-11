Travel

Legally blind woman looking for travel buddy

EMBED <>More Videos

Legally blind woman looking for a travel buddy. Maggie Kent has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 10, 2019.

A woman with a strong case of wanderlust needs your help. The 30-year-old is legally blind and needs some help getting around for her next adventure.

Talya Washington is 30 years old. She's caught the travel bug and has the photos and memories to prove it.

For her next adventure, she's turned to Craigslist posting an ad to anyone who may be hitting the open road.

"If you're going somewhere cool, and you're willing to take a traveler with you, definitely let me know," says Washington.

For her, it's the best way to get around.

"I can see shape, color, movement, light. I just can't see any of that well," says Washington, who was diagnosed with degenerative myopia as a child.

"I have no idea what my eyes will be like in 10 years. I have no idea what my eyes will be like in a week, but I can say that I'm going to continue to do what I want anyway," said Washington.

No doubt there are dangers, but she weighs the risks every time.

"We have to use our other senses to build up the same amount of intuition that other people have," she said.

These trips are her unique way to see the world.

"It's a way for people like me who are blind or visually impaired to still have an adventure and still have quality of life," Washington adds.

Later this year, Talya will start a job training program for the blind and visually impaired, but before that she wants one more adventure. Within 48 hours she's ready to go wherever the road takes her.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
traveltravelblindus world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
WATCH LIVE: Crews pull vehicle from river off I-55 near Pontiac
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'struggling,' asks fans for prayers
Show More
Bradley rallies big, beats Northern Iowa for MVC title
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
Man narrowly escapes roof collapse in London
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News