Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: WI could be added next week as 6 states removed from list | WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago removed six states from its COVID-19 emergency travel order Tuesday and added Utah.The update to the travel order came as Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin will likely be added to the travel order next week if cases do not go down in the state.The six states that were taken off the travel order were Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.The city says unless Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases start going down, it could return to Chicago's travel order next week."Wisconsin has had the most cases that it has had at any point since COVID broke out last week," Dr. Arwady said. "They are having percent positivities that range from the 13-17% range and problems across the state, so if you are able to avoid travel to Wisconsin this week, please do so."States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-Georgia-Iowa-Kansas-Kentucky-Louisiana-Mississippi-Missouri-Nebraska-North Dakota-Oklahoma-South Carolina-South Dakota-Tennessee-UtahTravelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.