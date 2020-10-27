Travel

Chicago health officials update COVID-19 travel quarantine order | WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order will get updated by city public health officials Tuesday.

Last week, the city added Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia to the list and no states were taken off.

The threshold for inclusion on the quarantine order list is an average of at least more than 15 new cases per 100,000.

CPDH Commissionner Dr. Allison Arwady updates Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine order on October 13, 2020.



Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady reminded the public that the two-week travel quarantine is required for anyone coming from Wisconsin or Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes, and for any Chicago resident returning from Wisconsin or Indiana, even if they were there less than 24 hours, unless they are an essential worker.

Other exemptions from the quarantine order include students who regularly travel over the Illinois-Indiana border for school, personal travel for medical care, and parental shared custody.

Chicago residents are strongly advised not to travel to any state on the quarantine list.

Anyone violating the order can be fined up to $500 a day, but with the northwest Indiana and Chicago border so intertwined, some wonder if enforcement is even possible.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The 31 states and territories covered are:

-Alabama
-Alaska
-Arkansas
-Colorado
-Delaware

-Idaho
-Indiana
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Kentucky
-Minnesota
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-Nevada
-New Mexico
North Carolina
-North Dakota

-Ohio
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-Rhode Island
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
-West Virginia
-Wisconsin
-Wyoming

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
