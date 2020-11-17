coronavirus chicago

Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order updated with Calif. NY, NH added to orange category | WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago updated its COVID-19 travel quarantine order on Tuesday, with three states added to the orange category.

The update is the first since last week the order was revamped with a new color-coded system.

As part of the new system, states are placed in three categories: red, orange and yellow.

ON Tuesday, California, New Hampshire and New York moved from the yellow category to the orange category.

States in the yellow category have a rolling seven-day average of under 15 cases per-day per-100,000 residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test is required.

States in the orange category have a rolling seven-day average of between 15 cases per-day per-100,000 residents and the Chicago rolling seven-day average, currently 60 cases per-day per-100,000. A 14-day quarantine or a pre-arrival test of no more than 72 hours before arrival is required.

States in the red category have a rolling seven-day average of cases per-day per-100,000 residents above Chicago's rate. A 14-day quarantine is mandatory.

The new system took effect last Friday.

Only three states are in the yellow category (no requirements): Maine, Hawaii, Vermont

-34 orange states and Puerto Rico (must quarantine or receive a pre-arrival negative test result): Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

-12 red states (must quarantine): Indiana, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, Iowa, Utah, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Related topics:
travelchicagowisconsinindianahealthsafetycoronavirus wisconsinbusinesscoronavirus chicagou.s. & worldcovid 19
