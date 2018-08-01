TRAVEL

Lyft to give some Chicagoans $550 in transportation credit to ditch their cars

Lyft is looking for 100 volunteers from Chicago to ditch their cars for one month in exchange for $550 in transportation credits.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lyft wants drivers to ditch their cars - and it's willing to pay some Chicagoans to give it a shot.

Reports say the ride-sharing company is looking for 100 Chicago drivers who are willing to forgo driving their own cars for a month. In exchange, participants will receive $550 in Lyft and Divvy credits.

Participants will be required to post about the experience on social media.

Lyft representatives said the average Chicago driver spends $12,890 per year to maintain their vehicles, and the goal of the project is to highlight those expenses.

The first 100 people to sign up at ditchwithlyft.com will be chosen to participate.
